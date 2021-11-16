4 Tips to boost immunity this winter

Runny nose, teary eyes, and a blocked nose yearning to breathe, all the cold prone people will relate to the struggle. Not only catching a bad cold is irritating, but it is painful, too. All thanks to the sleepless nights and choking cough which, often, leads to vomiting.

Winters can be harsh for all those with low immunity. This calls for wonder foods that can strengthen your immune system and save you from all the pain. More so, since COVID has only slowed down and had not gone anywhere.

Here are a few tips that will come in handy.

The good old kadha is evergreen

Remember our grandmothers and even mothers preparing that dark, almost bitter drink and forcing us to have it, at least, twice a week, owing to the numerous benefits it has? Most of us will surely do because COVID had made us all a big fan of the good old drink. So, if by any chance, you have already forgotten the magical properties of the drink, it’s a magic elixir for winters. Just take some tulsi, giloy, fennel seeds, turmeric, ginger, cloves and honey. Boil them for about 10 minutes. Drain and drink it. It will give your immunity a kick of strength.

Golden milk will spill the magic

Take half a spoon of turmeric, or even less, mix it in a glass of hot or lukewarm milk. Add saffron if you want, and some sugar, if you can’t do without it. Drink it every night before going to bed. Turmeric has healing properties and is, undoubtedly, good for the immune system.

Seasonal fruits can do the job

If you keep away from seasonal fruits out of fear of catching a cold, remember they are a good source of boosting immunity. Citrus fruits contain Vitamin C, most of us know that by now and are good for strengthening your immune system. So, add, at least, one seasonal fruit to your daily diet and see the magic.

Leafy greens are a must

Did you ever wonder why Popeye The Sailor Man opened a can of spinach every time he needed strength? These leafy vegetables are a good source of essential vitamins and minerals. Be it methi, palak, or bathua, all the leafy greens are a must for winters. So, make sure you are having all the saags and making the most of them.

Also Read: 4 Reasons why you may keep catching cough and cold frequently