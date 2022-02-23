Returning from a trip means lots of guilt, dietary change, weight fluctuations, and a lot more. All this makes us regret our eating habits while also making us feel guilty about our choices. This may lead us to think twice before making another plan and jetting off to our favourite destination.

So, if all this has been a matter of concern and the reason behind cancelling trips, here are 4 tips to eat healthy while travelling.

Carry a box of dry fruits

The most common mistake we make while travelling is to munch on all kinds of unhealthy snacks to satisfy the hunger pangs. The best solution to this is to carry dry fruits with you and keep them with you at all times. Every time you feel hungry, eat a handful of these and you are good to go.

Include fresh fruits in your meals

Don’t forget to stop and buy fresh fruits on the way. Bananas, apples, grapes, and strawberries are some great choices. If dry fruits are unable to satisfy your hunger, fruits will surely do. They will keep you energetic throughout the day and will make up, at least, to some extent for the rest of your unhealthy meals. If eating fruits throughout is not your option, make sure to have it, at least, once a day.

Keep hydrated

Now, you may ask how does keeping hydrated come under eating healthy? Trust us, it does. Drinking enough water will boost your metabolism and will prevent dehydration. Your digestive system will also stay sound and you will be able to avoid any gastric issues.

Avoid your heavy oily meals

While travelling and vacationing, most of us tend to munch on aloo parathas, chole bhature, and whatnot. However, if you replace your heavy oily meals with lighter ones like daal chawal and sabzi roti, you are shedding off the burden. If you can’t completely avoid it, make sure to reduce the count. If you are eating oily foods for lunch, make sure to keep your dinner as light as possible. Include raita and salad, it will help.

