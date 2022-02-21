4 Tips to form new healthy habits

A habit is a behavior that is repeated until it becomes automatic, or when it is performed without conscious thought or motivation. If you've ever struggled to stick to your workout schedule, cook your own meals on a regular basis, or read at night instead of watching Netflix, it's likely because you haven't been able to form the habit. It can seem hard to adjust to a change in routine, and even more difficult to start a new one.

Here we bring you 4 tips to create new healthy habits and reach your goal.

Be mindful

The first step toward a healthier lifestyle is to become aware of our current state of affairs. For a week, keep track of everything you do on a daily basis. Try to be aware of your current habits because acknowledging and understanding something is the first step toward changing it.

Take small steps

If your goal is to drink more water, for example, don't start with a gallon challenge. Instead, for one week, increase your water intake by 1-2 glasses per day. Add another glass of water per day at the start of week 2. The key to long-term, attainable success is to take small steps.

Defend yourself against setbacks

When attempting to achieve a goal, setbacks are unavoidable. There will be days when you don't stick to your plan perfectly, such as when you skip a workout, give in to cravings, or don't get enough sleep. Of course, the longer you go without engaging in these healthy habits, the more difficult it will be to change your ways. So, it's fine if things don't go as planned on occasion, but get back on track as soon as possible to keep the habit going.

Create a network of support

Our family and friends have a significant influence on our daily lives, both consciously and unconsciously. We are influenced to prioritize health and fitness when we are surrounded by people who do the same. Another advantage of involving your loved ones in your health-related activities is that they will motivate you and provide the moral support you need on difficult days.

If you pay attention to your habits and are willing to change, resolutions can be successful. Keep in mind that if you work hard enough, you can achieve your goals.

