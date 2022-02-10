If you are struggling to have a good night’s sleep and end up scrolling social media until the sun rises, something might be extremely wrong with your daily routine.

From unhealthy eating habits to exhausting yourself too much, mentally, all of it can disrupt your sleep schedule and make things worse for you.

Here are 4 tips to help you sleep better at night.

Maintain a regular bedtime routine

Make sure you get a solid eight hours of sleep each night. Several experts suggest that a healthy adult needs, at least, seven hours of sleep each night. If you are sleeping less, you might be unnecessarily torturing your body.

If you are unsure how to achieve this, start by setting up an alarm. Keep it for the same time to go to bed and wake up. One hour should be the maximum difference between your weekday and weekend sleep schedules. Maintaining a regular sleep-wake cycle is easier if you're sticking to it.

Take hot showers

If you have had an exhausting day at work, it’s imperative that you feel relaxed before sleeping. This can be done by taking hot showers. This will wash away all the tiredness and will leave you refreshed. The more relaxed you are, the better chances are there for you to have a good night’s sleep.

Limiting naps during the day

Taking long naps during the day can disrupt one's ability to sleep at night. If you decide to take a nap, keep it to no more than 30 minutes and avoid doing so late in the day.

To compensate for a lack of sleep if you work nights, you may need to take a late-morning nap before heading to the office.

Practice meditation

Practicing meditation is the answer to almost all the problems. If you are unable to get a good night’s sleep, practice meditation. You can start by doing it for 5 minutes every day and then gradually increase the duration. This will help you keep your mind calm and result in good sleep.

