4 Tips to maintain good eyesight

Taking care of our eyes is critical to our overall health, wellness, and well-being. While vision loss is not a normal part of aging, it is critical to protect our vision, even if you have good eye health now. It's normal to experience changes in vision as we get older, such as difficulty distinguishing colours, adjusting to glare, and near or farsightedness. However, there are steps you can take to keep your eyes as healthy as possible and to help prevent vision loss later in life.

Here are 4 suggestions to maintain good eyesight.

1. Eat a balanced diet

Choose foods high in antioxidants, such as Vitamins A and C, as part of your healthy diets, such as leafy green vegetables and fish. Many foods, particularly fatty fish like salmon, contain essential omega-3 fatty acids that are important for the health of the macula, the part of the eye that is responsible for central vision.

2. Sleep well

When you get enough sleep, you'll notice a difference. You'll look great, perform well at home or at work, and good sleep will help your eyes' health. A good night's sleep also has several advantages, including the fact that it promotes growth and strengthens our immune systems.

3. Always wear sunglasses

Don't just wear the free sunglasses you got at a concert. The best way to keep your eyes healthy is to buy a good pair of sunglasses that will shield your eyes from the sun's UV rays. Cataracts are more likely if you get too much UV exposure. When purchasing your next pair of sunglasses, look for those that offer 99-100 percent UVA and UVB protection.

4. Avoid unnecessary touching of eyes

First and foremost, avoid unnecessary eye contact; however, if you must scratch, do so with clean hands. Many germs and bacteria live on your hands and can get into your eyes, causing infections like bacterial conjunctivitis. One of the ways people catch cold virus germs is by rubbing their eyes.

If you follow the ways mentioned above, you will surely keep your eyes healthy and maintain good eyesight.

