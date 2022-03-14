4 Tips to stay healthy this summer

The temperatures have finally risen after what seemed like an endless winter. That means it's time to get outside, go to the beach, and go swimming. In the midst of the heat and all of the outdoor activities, one thing that often goes unnoticed is how you look after yourself in the summer.

Here we suggest you 4 ways to lead your summer in utmost relaxation. Follow these steps to have a healthy and protected summer.

1. Eat healthy and light

Consume light, small meals on a regular basis. Heavy meals with high carbohydrate and fat content generate a lot of heat in the body. Fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as oranges, watermelon, tomatoes, and so on, should be prioritized. It is advisable to eat less oily and spicy food to avoid gastrological problems.

2. Protect yourself from overexposure

Summer sun can be harsh, resulting in a variety of dermatological problems. Wear sunscreen every time you leave the house to keep your skin healthy and avoid sunburns. To maintain healthy skin, use a medically recommended sunscreen with a high SPF. Remember to see a doctor if you experience inflammation, irritation, or any other type of skin discomfort as a result of sun exposure.

3. Drink plenty of water

Summer heat and sweat can dehydrate your body, resulting in unfavourable health outcomes such as fever and chills. Drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water per day to keep yourself hydrated. In the summer, sip any of the following drinks throughout the day before you start to feel thirsty and dehydrated: iced tea, herbal tea, plain water, coconut water, water with lemon and cucumber slices, organic and decaf iced tea, herbal tea.

4. Take proper rest

The days in the summer are long and exhausting. Because your routine may change during the summer, it's important that you get enough rest to avoid exhaustion. Experts recommend getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night. You should also eat light food for dinner to aid digestion and avoid any sleep disturbances.

Follow all of the above tips to stay calm, fit and healthy in this season.

