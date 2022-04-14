4 Ways to embrace mindfulness on your yoga mat

Whether you practise yoga at home or in a studio, it's critical to learn how to cultivate a sense of mindfulness, the ability to maintain a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, body sensations, and surroundings through a compassionate, nurturing lens. This permits us to stay present in the moment and avoid distractions.

Here we bring you 4 ways to help you embrace mindfulness on your yoga mat.

1. Get rid of distractions

If you must bring your cellphone, wrap it in something and place it on the back of your mat. If having your phone close isn't essential, place all of your personal things in a cubby, locker, or outside the yoga studio. Turn your cellphone to mute or entirely off if you're training at home to prevent getting interrupted. Your practise area should simply have your mat and the props you'll need for practise.

2. Recognise that your practice is not a competition

Your yoga practice is exactly that: a practise. It is not the time to compete with your neighbour to see who can lift their leg higher or balance for the longest. We often get so caught up in what condition we're supposed to be in that we forget that yoga is all about how you feel. Concentrate on your own practise and what makes you feel good in your own body.

3. Let go of the agenda

Set no goals for yourself when it comes to yoga practise. We frequently set objectives such as weight loss or flexibility. But we forget that yoga is not like any other type of workout. It must be acknowledged carefully. Don't think about what you'll get out of your practise session. Simply go with the flow. Concentrate on how your body feels and perform the positions that feel good at the time. You may bring more mindfulness to your yoga mat this way.

4. Be aware of your emotions, acknowledge them and let them go

Other emotions may be triggered by our practise. It could be the teacher's voice, something he or she says, your perceived ability to accomplish a certain position, or the person next to you and the sound of their breath. Acceptance is an important aspect of mindfulness, which is paying attention to our thoughts and feelings without criticising them—without believing, for example, that there is a "good" or "wrong" way to think or feel. Use your practise to experiment with the concepts of accepting and letting go of these emotions.

It can be tough to concentrate on asanas. Yoga is more than just doing the poses. It's also about staying entirely engaged to the current moment. As a result, it's critical to take some extra precautions in order to practise more mindful yoga.

Also Read: 4 Ways to improve your focus and concentration skills