4 Ways to get healthy pink lips

When it comes to lip care, the old saying "prevention is better than cure" should be taken seriously. It is always possible to restore your lips' health. However, it takes time for the results to become apparent, and in the meantime, you will have to deal with the pain that lip problems cause. There are several home remedies you can try to permanently make your lips healthy and pink. To achieve such desired lips quickly, you can also include certain foods in your diet and practice a few skincare rituals.

Here are 4 tips on how you can get healthy pink lips.

1. Hydrate

Lips, unlike the rest of your skin, are prone to drying out and chapping because they lack oil glands. Drink plenty of water to keep your lips from drying out, and avoid licking your lips, which also dehydrates them. Keeping them hydrated will also keep your lips plump and moist, as well as prevent lip discoloration.

2. Exfoliate

After waking up from sleep in the morning, brush your lips gently with a wet, soft toothbrush or washcloth to remove dry, dead skin flakes. Removing dead skin cells is a must to make sure that your lips don’t succumb to any infection. You can even use some nourishing oils to massage your lips for about 5 minutes every day.

3. Protect and moisturize

Lips, particularly the bottom lip, are frequently exposed to the sun. As a result, they are a common site for skin infections. As a result, it's extremely important that your daytime lip product contains an SPF 15 or higher sunscreen. Even wearing a lipstick will help you add a layer to them. Using non-chemical laden lipsticks protects your lips from the sun, dry air, dirt and other outside factors.

4. Prime your lips

It's always a good idea to lightly brush your lips with almond or coconut oil before applying lipstick. Wait a few minutes before applying lipstick. Lip balm can also be used instead. This acts as a barrier, keeping the lips moisturised and preventing them from drying out from the lipstick.

You can maintain your lip care routine by practising the above tips and by using the best lip care products along with a healthy balanced diet.

