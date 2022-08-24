4 Ways to get rid of rigid love handles

The body fat that hangs over your pants and the obliques, the core muscles that extend from your ribs to your hips, are what you refer to as "love handles." Most of us struggle to lose this body part. Even when we indulge in never-ending, strenuous workouts that include crunches and stomach exercises, we are unable to get the desired fat loss results. You'll need to alter your diet, your exercise routine, and your way of life if you want to permanently lose your love handles.

Here we bring you 4 ways to get rid of those stubborn love handles from your body.

1. Eliminate added sugar

The first and most important thing you must do to lessen abdominal fat is to keep a close check on your diet, which includes reducing added sugar. Foods and drinks like cupcakes, sweets, carbonated beverages, and sodas all have added sugar. Less added sugar can reduce those levels, which may also prevent weight growth and the accumulation of fat in the love handles.

2. Reduce your stress

No matter you typically follow a healthy diet and exercise routine, long-term excessive stress can prevent you from losing weight or even cause you to gain weight around your obliques. This is due to the fact that stress induces the cortisol hormone to be produced. Cortisol is another name for the hormone that your adrenal glands release in response to tension.

3. Stay hydrated

Water is a great aid in weight loss. Although it may seem unusual, water actually aids in the reduction of stubborn belly fat. Despite the fact that water is the greatest liquid to consume, many individuals often reach for juice, carbonated beverages, and other flavored liquids when they are thirsty. But many people are unaware that these sweetened beverages can contribute to waistline weight gain.

4. Engage in mindful eating

Through a change in eating habits and a decrease in stress, mindful eating aids in weight loss. Getting rid of belly fat is also a part of this. By paying attention to what you eat, you can improve your digestion, eat less and feel fuller for longer, and make more informed decisions about your food intake in the future.

You can achieve a thinner midriff by attempting a new fitness regimen, consuming fewer processed meals, and ingesting more fibre throughout the day.

