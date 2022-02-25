4 Ways to get your kids to exercise

Children spend an inordinate amount of time sitting in class or in front of the television, and their mobility is likely to be even more restricted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Inactivity, on the other hand, prevents children from shaping their motor skills and strengthening their hearts, lungs, and muscles. It can also predispose them to a sedentary lifestyle, and even obesity, as adults.

Here, we suggest you 4 ideas to get your kids off the couch for a healthy lifestyle.

1. Get some exciting equipment

You don't need expensive machinery to get your family moving. Sure, a tennis or badminton racket or a pair of skates can provide some inspiration, but so can a simple, affordable jump rope or an inflatable ball. Keep a stash of new outdoor toys hidden away. Then use them on days when your kids appear to be bored.

2. Plan vacations with new ways to exercise

Plan your family vacation around one or two activities. Consider hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, camping, or swimming. You'll get to see new places and teach your children about nature. Furthermore, the activities you try on vacation may become hobbies that your family enjoys for years to come.

3. Make a game out of household chores

This kid-friendly exercise plan will help you keep your house clean! Assume that dust creatures are invading Earth and that it is up to Captain [insert your child's name] to save the day by capturing them with their broom. Make your children believe they are Rescue Heroes by having them save their teddy bears from the slimy pit of the floor and place them safely in their toy chest. They make up for great opportunities to sneak in a little physical activity.

4. Limit screen time

Make active options available to them, such as joining a local recreation center or after-school programme, or taking lessons in a sport they enjoy. When your family is watching TV together, get everyone moving during the commercials by doing some household or fun activity like jumping jacks, hula hooping, or jumping rope.

Whether you're able to incorporate your child into your fitness routine or simply have them around you while you work out, it's critical that they understand that health and wellness are priorities in your life.

