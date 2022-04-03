4 Ways to help your partner with body positivity

Being married to or in a relationship with a partner who experiences body image issues may put a strain on your bond. You may often look for ways to help your lover. But what’s more important than making them eat right or work out is appreciating that they may be struggling to love their body. This can create a state of internal turmoil where some develop mental health issues. Know that your encouragement and love at this time may help them come to love themselves. So, you must not hesitate but take the opportunity to reassure them of your support in some of these ways.

Don’t nag them to exercise

No matter how good your intentions are, you must accept that you cannot coax another individual to embrace habits that you assume are best for them. Having them workout when they aren’t ready for it can cause them mental and even physical pain. Should they refuse to agree to exercise despite you nagging them, the shame they feel may intensify and they may start to feel that you are dissatisfied with them as a partner.

Support them around meal times

People who are conscious about their weight or have body image issues often tend to be hesitatnt to eat, especially around other people. They may think that their spouse or family would think that they are eating too much or too little. Hence, you may need to be a little kinder to them around dinner or lunch times and ensure that no one passes any untoward comments at them.

Avoid blaming them for their state

It often takes people a long time to accept or even learn that they have body image issues. So, help them on their journey and try not to blame them for being overweight or even anorexic. They are still your spouse and they may be going through an internal struggle, so you must be supportive. Make sure they don’t feel guilt for their condition because they have not elected to get an eating disorder.

Appreciate their boundaries

Every individual is in a different state of mind and different phase of their healing journey. So, your partner may be in denial about their health issues or even be neglecting their body for the moment to focus on their mental health.

Instead of coaxing them to be more comfortable discussing their issues, you must give them space and accept their boundaries.

