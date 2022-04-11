4 Ways to improve your focus and concentration skills

Staying on task can be difficult, but it can be especially difficult when you are constantly distracted. Diversions are only a click away in today's always-connected world. Even at peaceful periods, distraction is practically at your fingers as you check your Instagram notifications or the most recent news headlines. Improving your memory and concentration can boost your productivity as well as the quality of your work. Maintaining attention allows us to build our internal reality in such a way that the thoughts, motivations, and emotions most relevant to our goals take the front seat in our minds.

Here are 4 ways on how you can improve your focus and concentration skills.

1. Train your brain

We are more prone to feel scattered, have difficulty focusing, or be forgetful if we do not exercise and keep our minds fresh. We wouldn't expect to go to the gym for three months and then have muscles and strength for the rest of our lives if we didn't continue to exercise, and the same is true for exercising our minds. Certain types of games can help you improve your concentration. You could try sudoku puzzles and crossword puzzles, jigsaw and chess and memory games that involve word searches or scrambles.

2. Eliminate distractions

It's not always as simple as it sounds to reduce these sources of distraction. While it may be as simple as turning off the television or radio, dealing with an interrupting co-worker, spouse, child, or roommate may be far more difficult. To limit or remove such internal distractions, make sure you are well-rested prior to the activity, and utilise positive ideas to combat fear and concern. If your mind wanders to distracting thoughts, consciously bring your attention back to the activity at hand.

3. Meditate

Meditation is advantageous for a variety of reasons. It relieves stress, promotes relaxation, and can improve your attention span. According to researches, it boosts grey matter in the brain, which enhances memory and cognition. Start your morning with a little meditation session to reap the benefits of meditation at work. Meditation can be as simple as sitting up straight in bed for a few minutes and focusing on your breathing.

4. Enhance your well- being

Physical activity, food habits, and weight are all factors that can influence how well you operate and concentrate. For example, if you skip breakfast, you are unlikely to be able to accomplish duties to the best of your ability by midday owing to hunger sensations. Taking care of your health, staying active, and eating concentration-boosting foods can all help you improve your concentration.

Inefficiency results from a lack of concentration. What is less well recognised is that a concentrated mind succeeds not just because it can solve issues more quickly, but also because difficulties seem to evaporate before its concentrated energies, without even needing to be solved.

Also Read: 4 Low impact exercises to help you stay fit