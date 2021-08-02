4 Ways to make your nails strong

We often tend to overlook the health of our nails. Nails that are weak and soft or excessively brittle can indicate the overall health of a person and may be a sign of an underlying disease. It is very important to give your nails love, care, and attention. Most of the time while opening something like a can or while doing the dishes we tend to overlook the harm that it is doing to the nails. It is extremely important to take care of your nails and ensure that they are strong and healthy.

So if you experience frequent chipping of nails and cannot grow them too long because they tend to break very easily then follow these 4 sure-shot ways to strengthen them.

Stay hydrated

If you don’t drink enough water every day and your body is not getting enough fluid, then it can result in your nails becoming fragile and breaking easily. So to ensure healthy and strong nails, make sure to increase your daily fluid intake by drinking enough water.

Keep your nails short

When you have very long nails, they are more likely to crack or get chipped. So it is always better to keep your nails trimmed and short to maintain their strength and to protect them from getting damaged.

Avoid artificial nails

Sure, gel or acrylic nails do look glamorous and stylish, but they can weaken your original nails. So avoid gel or acrylic nails as much as possible to ensure that your nails stay healthy and don’t become weak.

Moisturize your nails

To ensure that your nails stay moisturized, use hand cream as much as possible. Constant exposure to water or to certain cleaning products can weaken your nails and thus, it is recommended to moisturize your nails every time you wash your hands.

Also Read: 4 Steps to floss the right way