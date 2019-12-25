4 Ways to reach out to your depressed friend; Check it out

When you see a depressed person, then talk to her or him instead of ignoring them. If you hesitate to talk then take some ideas from below.

Talking to a depressed person is not easy. You don't have to be too poetic to converse to a person, who is suffering from clinical depression. But your style of conversation has to have that vibe and warmth so that the concerned person can easily open up to you. A healthy conversation has acceptance and compassion without any worrying and peer pressure. While conversing, don't say anything out of anxiety and panic or threaten the person by blaming or accusing them. Often a normal and direct conversation works well in this case, where you just ask the person how he or she is feeling. Don't take their saying casually, since this is where you need to win their trust; make them realise that you are there for them. Study says that when people are depressed, they stop socialising and expressing themselves to their friends. This is where they need you to support them. If the person is not willing to talk at first, keep trying to connect to them by phone calls and texts. Still, if you get confused about it, then you can refer to this quick guidebook to know how to converse with a depressed person.

Do you need to talk?

Just asking 'are you fine' doesn't always work. The depressed person may not be willing to share his or her feelings with you. First, make them realise you are there if they need you. Let them know that if they want to talk, you are ready to listen anytime. Later, if they need to talk then they will come to you.

What can I do for you?

Sometimes asking this one sentence means a lot for them. It can be any little thing, like making breakfast for them, reminding them of any important work, helping them in do their project, etc.

How are you feeling now?

Asking this question, you may also get to know about how their treatment is going on. It will also be easy to understand if he or she needs more professional assistance. If the person is not willing to continue with the counselling, then motivate them to do it again.

You do matter for me

Depressed people tend to stay alone and they hardly get anyone's attention. So, in this tough phase of their life, you have to tell them that they matter the most to you. Telling this will help the person to realise their value, which will eventually help them to love themselves.

Credits :healthline

