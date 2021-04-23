4 Ways spirituality can make you healthier mentally and physically

Spirituality has different conceptions amongst people. But it has numerous physical and mental health benefits. Some of them are discussed below.

There is not a single definition of spirituality because the conception of spirituality differs from person to person. It is the belief in something which is bigger than you. But it is not solely associated with believing in God and religion. Yoga, meditation, prayers are also a part of spirituality and according to research, these are highly beneficial for mental health. So, here’s how spirituality can make you healthier mentally and physically.

Relieves Stress

Stress has now been a usual part of our daily life. Busy schedules, deadlines, financial matters, bills and EMI, relationship problems, family issues, etc. all can have severe stress on you. And this can affect your health. So, spirituality helps to reduce stress effectively to make you feel calm and relaxed. Mindfulness is a type of meditation that reduces stress. Find a quiet spot, sit there and reflect for a few moments to feel calm. Whenever you feel overwhelmed, try this technique. Mindfulness meditation can also help you cope with depression.

Low mortality rate

In various researches, it has been seen that people who are involved in charity, have a low mortality rate; they live longer. They have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease or any other chronic health issues.

Low blood pressure

Another research showed that spiritual people have lower blood pressure. Stress and high blood pressure are linked with each other. So, when you start doing spiritual activities, then it reduces your high blood pressure.

Improve social connections

Spirituality improves your relationships and social connections. As a result, you get to meet and talk to new people always and maintain good relations. This helps you stay happy and peaceful always.

