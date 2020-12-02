4 Yoga asanas to take care of your knees and relieve joint pain in old age

Knees problems and joint pain are the most common issues in old age. So, Grand Master Akshar is here to help us with some yoga postures to improve knee condition and reduce joint pain in old age.

Knee pain affects people of all ages and is a common complaint. Therefore, it is better to start caring for your knees from an early age to keep your joints healthy and strong. Old age is often associated with all sorts of aches and pains, and weak knees being one of them.

However, there are ways you can strengthen your knees and boost your morale. Yoga is a holistic solution for knee pain and it can provide relief with some asanas or postures. This will help you to strengthen your legs, mobilise your knees and stay pain-free as you go about your daily routine.

So, Grand Master Akshar talks about some yoga asanas to take care of your knees in old age:

How old age affects your knees?

Your knees take about one-and-a-half times your body weight with every step. This can typically put a huge amount of pressure on the knees. If not cared for, your knees naturally take a toll over time. As your muscles and ligaments get weaker, the strength in your knees starts to deteriorate.

Knee Care

There are many simple steps that you can take in order to increase the longevity of your knees. Start with weight management. If you're overweight, you will end up putting a tremendous amount of pressure on the joints. Thus, by being responsible for your weight, you can relieve your knee joints from a lot of pressure and pain. Get your body mass index [BMI] to a healthy range if you want to make your knees feel better.

Staying fit and active can help you increase your body’s range of motion. This prevents your joints from getting stiffer as you age. There is research that proves how people with better motion have fewer symptoms.

Improve your muscle strength in order to stabilize the knee joints. It is important to strengthen the hip and core muscles if you want to maximise the function of the knees.

Yoga Therapy

Yoga offers multiple benefits to those who suffer from weak knees or pain in their knees. These yoga postures will strengthen and stabilise the knee while holding them in proper alignment. Include these yoga asanas and practice for three to four times a week. Make sure to hold each pose for at least five breaths and slow down if you feel any discomfort or pulling sensation on the knee.

Sukshma Vyayam

Stand with your feet together, and interlace your fingers. Rise up on your toes and stretch your arms upwards. Gently lift and drop your heels 10-15 times to slowly warm up your knees.

Word of Advice Balance your bodyweight equally on both feet without leaning onto one.

Naukasana

This can be repeated for 3 Sets with 30 seconds hold each time.

Start on your back, and lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones. Align your toes with your eyes; keep your knees and back straight and arms parallel to the ground. Tighten your abdominal muscles and straighten your back. Exhale while getting into the posture. Follow a balanced continuous breathing pattern.

Vrikshasana

Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg, place your right foot on your left inner thigh. Place it as close to your pelvis as possible. You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place. After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra. Focus your gaze forward. Repeat the same with the alternate leg. Inhale and exhale normally.

Dandasana

Sit down on the ground, or on a bed as per your comfort. Keep your spine erect, and stretch your legs out ahead. You can point and flex your toes a few times. Engage and activate the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves. Keep both palms beside your hips on the floor and breathe with awareness. Inhale and exhale normally.

Pay attention to your breathing while going through these poses. It is recommended that you avoid any vigorous physical movements as this can only aggravate the condition of knee pain. Yoga with its slow and controlled movements offers gentle stretching while protecting the knees from injury and making it healthy and flexible.

Also Read: Here’s how yoga is beneficial to reduce stress and increase mindfulness

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×