5 AMAZING health benefits of cashew nuts

Cashew nuts are packed with nutrients like calcium, iron, zinc and many more. They are healthy and can be consumed in a variety of ways. Here are 5 lesser-known health benefits of cashew nuts.

Cashews are a versatile ingredient that can be used in savoury as well as sweet dishes. It can be eaten raw and is also used as a garnish in a variety of dishes. Cashews are full of nutrients like protein, fiber, zinc, phosphorus, healthy fats and antioxidants.

Contrary to popular belief, cashew nuts are quite healthy, nutritious and low in sugar. They are also rich in copper and are great for a healthy immune system and brain development. Here are some more health benefits of cashew nuts.

Controls Cholesterol

High cholesterol levels can lead to heart problems and limit blood flow. Regular consumption of cashew nuts can help reduce bad cholesterol in the body. These contain stearic acid which regulates blood cholesterol.

Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Cashew nuts are rich in magnesium which helps in preventing cardiovascular diseases. Cashews have anti-inflammatory properties and consist of vitamins, fiber and minerals that are good for heart’s health.

Aids Weight loss

Rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, cashews improve the metabolism of the body, thereby, helping in weight loss and reduction of extra fat.

Controls Diabetes

Relatively low in carbohydrates as compared to other nuts, cashews help in reducing the symptoms of diabetes as they are rich in fiber that prevents a rise in blood sugar levels.

Good for the eyes

Cashews consist of lutein and zeaxanthin which protects the retina. It boosts eye health and protects the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays.

Credits :Pexels

