5 AMAZING health benefits of Clove Oil

Clove oil has several health benefits and has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. Here are 5 lesser-known health benefits of this oil.

Clove is an ingredient that is found in every Indian household. It is used to flavour various curries and biryanis. However, it is not very well-known that its oil, leaves, stems etc are also used for various health purposes. Clove oil is highly beneficial and has anti-fungal, antiseptic properties and is a rich source of anti-oxidants.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties and has the ability to stop the growth of bacteria and fungi. Clove oil is usually added to many cough syrups to improve the flavour of the syrup and is commonly used to treat dental problems. Listed below are some of the health benefits of this oil.

Improves blood circulation

It opens the blood vessels and improves blood circulation, thereby helping in soothing various aches and pains. It also purifies the blood by removing toxins from the blood.

Treats stomach ache

Clove oil helps in digestion and helps calm the nerves. Few drops of it can be put in any beverage to get instant relief from stomach pain.

Cures toothache

It has germicidal properties that help in treating toothache and sore gums. It can also be used for gargling to cure toothache, just mix clove oil with some warm water and gargle.

Boosts Immunity

Clove oil is rich in antioxidants which keep various diseases at bay. It strengthens the immune system and reduces the presence of free radicals.

Reduces Stress

It has stimulating properties and helps in reducing stress, fatigue and anxiety. It can also be used for aromatherapy to reduce exhaustion and tension.

