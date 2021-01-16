5 AMAZING health benefits of Lemon tea

Lemon Tea is a healthier alternative to regular tea and has several health benefits. Check out 5 such benefits of drinking this tangy and healthy tea.

Having a cup of tea refreshes you, soothes you and makes you feel alert and active. Most people love having piping hot tea flavoured with ginger, cardamom and milk. But nowadays, there are a variety of teas available, be it green tea, black tea or lemon tea that are much more beneficial than the usual tea.

Lemon tea is a healthy alternative to regular tea and has several health benefits ranging from reducing congestion, aiding weight loss and many more. Have a look at 5 such health benefits of this light-on-the-stomach and tangy tea.

Weight loss

Lemon tea aids in weight loss and getting rid of the stubborn fat by flushing the toxins from the body and improves metabolism, thereby speeding up the process of converting foods into energy.

Digestion

Drinking lemon tea regularly significantly improves digestion. The citric acid present in lemon produces enzymes that aid in digestion and stimulate the liver.

Controls blood sugar

Lemon tea is beneficial for those who are prone to getting diabetes. High blood sugar occurs due to an increase in insulin in the body. Lemons have the ability to modify the enzymes that affect the level of your blood sugar.

Boosts immunity

Lemon tea is a rich source of Vitamin C which is an antioxidant that boosts immunity and protects cells from the damage. It aids in regulating blood pressure and prevents the risk of various illnesses.

Improves Cardiovascular health

Drinking lemon tea daily significantly improves heart health and prevents the occurrence of heart diseases and stroke. It also contains plant flavonoids that help in lowering cholesterol levels.

