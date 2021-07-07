5 Amazon essentials for an effective home workout session

Want the “hot girl summer” body on a budget? From yoga mats to jump ropes, this list includes everything to help you hit that target in no time.

Lockdown has taken away so many privileges from us. Especially not being able to workout at a gym. Say goodbye to the good old days when we used to lift weights while listening to music in a hall surrounded by fellow gym freaks. The biggest perk of working out in a gym is definitely the competitive and motivating environment. The more you see someone else burning calories, the more motivation you get. But it's also a downside sometimes, as most people get anxious about working out with a room full of people, fearing they might get judged and looked at. So a home workout is more preferable that way. And since the lockdown, we don’t have a choice but to workout at home. Though there are creative ways of working out at home, including using utensils as weights or using a chair for glute bridges, you should always use the right equipment for working out. Thus, we have come up with a list of essentials which won’t cost you a fortune, for an effective workout session at home. Pace yourself and your fitbit as you are in for a very productive workout routine with the following essential items.

Yoga Mat

For the days when you feel like putting your treadmill aside and meditating or doing some yoga, then this yoga mat is going to be really beneficial for you. It's easy to carry, easy to clean, and doesn’t take up much space. The thick material is going to prevent it from tearing and giving you a comfortable surface for your workout. Put on some soothing and calm music and start meditating, leaving your tension and worries behind.

Dumbbell Set

This dumbbell set is going to ensure you have a safe and effective workout at home. From strength exercises to toning exercises, everything can be done with this combo set. The all-in-one quality dumbbells are easy to carry and easy to store. Focus on building your “hot girl summer” body and leave the toning, strength building and defining of your muscles to the dumbbell set.

Resistance Bands

There are numerous benefits to using resistance bands. Including targeting larger muscles as well as smaller stabilising muscles. These can be put to use mostly on your leg days and can act as a good alternative to lifting weights. They are lightweight, made of durable material and the price is way lesser than that of dumbbells or heavy workout equipment.

Gym Wear set

This gym wear set is made of comfortable, breathable and stretchable material. At a very reasonable price, you will be getting a whole set which normally costs a fortune in branded stores. The set comes in different colours: purple, blue, red, green and pink. From cycling to yoga, aerobics to jogging, you take your pick. This set is going to fit you like a glove and will keep you comfortable throughout your workout routine.

Jump Rope

Jumping rope can burn up to 200 to 300 calories in 15 minutes. The fastest way and easiest way to lose calories. The easiest part can differ from person to person depending on the body weight and flexibility. The key is to keep control over one’s breathing. It targets and tones glutes, arms, legs and most importantly your core.

