5 Antioxidants you should include in your diet to keep yourself in fine fettle

You must have heard about the term antioxidants million times in your life but if you still wonder what are these and where to find them, then is the answer to all your questions. Antioxidants are compounds that are responsible for the prevention of cell damage. Beta-carotene, phytochemicals, Vitamin E, Vitamin C and many more are known as antioxidants. Naturally consuming antioxidants can assist in fighting free radicals, combatting oxidative stress, (the process of cell damage that can happen because of external and internal factors), supporting healthy ageing and properly nourishing your brain. While the body also produces antioxidants on its own, the process of intracellular antioxidants entirely depends upon the type of food we are consuming.

Plenty of fruits, vegetables and spices are abundantly rich in antioxidants and should be a vital component of your everyday diet to keep your well-being all hale and hearty. Here we bring you 5 antioxidants that must be a part of your daily diet:

Curcumin

Curcumin is known as an active ingredient and a wide variety of this antioxidant is found in the yellow-ish Indian spice turmeric. This fat-soluble antioxidant has major benefits on your body and brain. Due to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties and bioactive compounds, regular consumption of curcumin can decrease the risk of heart diseases, help prevent cancer, reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and help in delaying the process of ageing. You can have turmeric concoctions or add a pinch of turmeric to your meals to reap the maximum benefits.

Piperine

Piperine is one of the strongest antioxidants that are naturally available in the kings of spices “black pepper.” Piperine has a fiery flavour and has been touted for its wonderful health benefits. Consumption of piperine aid in the absorption of certain nutrients in the body, boosts immunity, decreases inflammation, stabilizes blood sugar levels and supports weight loss. What’s more? Its sharp flavour can enhance the taste of your meals as well. For effective results, you can consume black pepper and lemon concoctions or sprinkle decent quantities over your soups, salads or even curries.

Lycopene

Lycopene is hailed as a very potent plant antioxidant and is found in red and pink fruits including tomatoes, watermelon and beetroot. This is one of the super-strong antioxidants that can boost your well-being like nothing else. Regular consumption of lycopene can protect you from environmental toxins and various chronic diseases. Along with the protection against life-threatening diseases, this antioxidant also safeguards your body from the harmful rays of the sun.

Allicin

Allicin is a potent antioxidant derived from the tiny cloves of garlic. Allicin offers a long list of medicinal properties that can further add up to your well-being. Both allicin and the compounds of sulphur that occur in garlic when it is chewed boast multiple health benefits with extremely lesser calories. Wonder why you should add allicin to your diet? Here’s a list of what it offers: fight common cold and sickness, boost immunity, reduce high blood pressure levels, improve cardiovascular health and promote supple skin and hair. You can consume it raw early morning empty stomach or top your salads or curries with minced garlic for effective results.

Resveratrol

Another much-hyped plant compound that has great health-boosting potential is Resveratrol. Grapes and berries contain incredible quantities of this antioxidant and you can pair these fruits with omega 3s rich nuts and seeds for maximum absorption. Resveratrol is an amazing antioxidant to lower high blood pressure levels and increase the good cholesterol in the body. Not only does it protects you from various diseases but it also keeps the brain cells healthy while saving you from cognitive decline. You can also find decent amounts of this antioxidant in blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and goji berries.

Do incorporate these antioxidants in your everyday diet to keep yourself in fine fettle. You can always tweak your diet and have at least 2-3 of these in a day for overall good health. Comment and let us know how do you like to consume these antioxidants?

