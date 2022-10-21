5 Ayurvedic home remedies for acidity that you must try

Do you ever feel like the heat is bubbling in your stomach and throat? The burning sensations, heartburn, constipation, indigestion and restlessness distressing you while taking a toll on your health? If yes, then you are suffering from acidity or acid reflux. There could be varied reasons for this problem ranging from inappropriate meal timings to bad posture after meals and consumption of alcohol and smoking to high usage of spices. Soothing yourself with home remedies is one of the best things that you can do to bid adieu to the aching symptoms of acid reflux while enhancing the process of digestion. Ayurveda has been prominent for its medicinal purposes for ages and therefore here we bring you a list of 5 Ayurvedic home remedies for acidity that one must definitely try. 1. Chew basil leaves or sip on the concoction

Holy basil is known for its carminative properties that can soothe your digestive tract in just a few minutes. Chewing some basil leaves aid our stomach to produce mucus that eases out the symptoms of burning sensations. Problems created by the production of extreme stomach acid can also be treated by basil leaves. Prepare a hot steamy cup of concoction by boiling the leaves in some water and sip it the whole day for effective results. 2. Have a glass of lukewarm water Ayurveda suggests drinking a cuppa of hot water to ease digestion, soothing the lining of the stomach, keeping a tab on gastric acids and lessening the symptoms of GERD and acid reflux. Do consume a glass empty stomach and multiple glasses in the day for excellent results.

3. Chew jaggery Jaggery contains decent quantities of magnesium that assist in boosting digestion, and the health of intestines while easing acid reflux and bloating. Loss of appetite can also be corrected by jaggery. Chew a small piece for immediate results. 4. Buttermilk Buttermilk is a cooling drink that can do wonders for your stomach's health and become an excellent antidote to acidity. Lactic acid is present in the buttermilk which aid in counteracting the stomach acids, providing you instant relief from the irritating symptoms of this condition. Moreover, being a great probiotic, this natural drink aid in preventing gas and bloating.