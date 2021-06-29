5 Benefits of drinking coffee that you didn't know about

Morning coffee can serve multiple health benefits that surprisingly, you didn't know about. Here is why you shouldn’t stop consuming your daily dose of coffee.

The morning hustle starts every day afresh with a cup of coffee. There is no task that is accomplished without a steaming hot coffee and the day feels incomplete without it. Our dependency level on coffee increases as we grow older, with an increasing amount of work pressure, hectic days and tight deadlines. The pressure keeps building up and coffee is the only saviour that allows us a few moments of relaxation to de-stress ourselves.

Coffee is an essential ingredient to kickstart our day and go about our day to day rituals and house chores. Some major coffee addicts have been thrown over the line and asked to limit their consumption as excess coffee has been linked to health hazards. However, if consumed in an appropriate amount that is 3-4 cups in a day, coffee can result in surprising health benefits that you didn’t know about. Since coffee has always been a suspect of posing health problems, here are some health benefits that you should know about coffee.

Reduces stroke risk

Coffee reduces the chances of a heart stroke. Moderate consumption of coffee has resulted in a lower risk of stroke compared to non-drinkers. It reduces the chance of a heart stroke up to 25 per cent.

Healthy for your heart

If you drink coffee regularly, you may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and help prevent heart diseases. Coffee drinkers have a lower chance of developing any cardiovascular diseases. However, too much coffee can also result in high blood pressure, so remember to drink an adequate amount.

Keeps diabetes in check

Coffee drinking decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of type 2 diabetes by 11 per cent. As compared to others who are non-drinkers, people who consume coffee regularly can see the positive effect.

It is good for your liver

Over 2-3 cups of coffee can keep your liver healthy and prevent any liver disease. Coffee seems to improve liver functions, reduce the risk of liver cancer and enhance treatment for hepatitis C. The antioxidants present in the coffee are beneficial for the liver.

It can counter depression

Coffee is known to lower the effect of mental depression. About 3-4 cups of coffee can drastically improve your mood and keep you active. Coffee has a positive side effect on the brain that play a vital role in combating depression. However, if you are clinically depressed, stick to your treatment and don’t exceed your coffee consumption. Keep it moderate.

