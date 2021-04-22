5 Benefits of drinking water regularly and how it affects your skin and aids weight loss

We may take water for granted for several reasons, but as we all know, water is one of the most significant nutrients a body needs to function on a daily basis. Here are 5 benefits of drinking plenty of water regularly with expert tips from dietician Gauri Anand.

The human body comprises 60 percent of water. It is highly recommended that a person should drink at least 8-10 glasses of water in a day to keep themselves healthy and fit. It not only replenishes the body to stay hydrated but also aids in weight loss and several benefits that are essential for the human body.

Water might be a necessity for human beings, but many of us take it for granted and drink less water on a daily basis, harming our own health and wellbeing. Water is known to be the most beneficial secret ingredient in supporting many functions of the body. Here are 5 such benefits of drinking water as shares by dietician Gauri Anand.

Gives you an energy boost

Less water intake can lead to reduced motivation and an increase in fatigue. If your body is not hydrated enough, it will suffer from performing any physical activities that require endurance and strength. Water is essential to provide you with sufficient energy to perform your daily chores and activities. It also regulates the temperature of your body and keeps it cool and in control.

Prevents constipation and headache

Dehydration is one of the major reasons for an increase in headache and constipation. Your body needs the fluid and liquid to keep itself from performing the main functions like brain functions and producing enough fluids in the stomach for proper digestion. Drinking plenty of water can help relieve headache and constipation.

Promotes weight loss

Water is said to boost your metabolic rate. This means your body is active and an increase in your metabolism means you are burning more calories on a daily basis. Water also keeps you full for a longer time, curbing those in between meal cravings.

Gives you a brighter and clear skin

It is a known fact that water helps in clearing the pores of your skin and it gives you a brighter complexion as it flushes out toxins from your body. An increase in water intake will give you glowing and flawless skin. It keeps your skin naturally hydrated and moisturised by reducing fine lines and wrinkles from your face. It also helps in getting rid of the puffiness in the morning.

Helps in creating saliva

As water leads to hydration, it is important for creating saliva. Saliva is important for the mouth as dry mouth can lead to having diseases, mouth ulcers, improper digestion and even diabetes.

