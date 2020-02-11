5 Best Alkaline foods you should incorporate in the diet

Alkaline foods: It is very important to maintain a balance of acids and alkalis in the body. Read on to know why one should include these Alkaline food items.

You may have learned about acids and alkalis during your science lectures. For the unversed, acids have a pH level of less than 7.0 and alkalis have a pH level of more than 7.0. Water is neutral with a pH of exact of 7.0. While acids our sour and corrosive in nature, alkalis have the elements that can neutralise acids. Our stomach secretes several gastric acids during the process of digestion. The stomach has a pH balance of 2.0-3.5 which is quite high, however, it is vital for digestion. But if it goes higher due to poor lifestyle and eating habits then we can suffer acidity, gastric issues and other deadly diseases. So, frequent intake of food items which are processed, packaged or deep-fried, dairy products, coffee, alcohol and soda among others should be avoided as it can change the ideal acidic balance for worst.

And that's why it is vital to incorporate Alkaline food items in the diet to create a balance and avoid too much acid. With the help of Alkaline foods, one can counter acid refluxes and bring relief. The best part of the Indian diet is that it is quite balanced it includes alkaline and acidic both types of food. Aside from digestion, following an Alkaline diet may also help to reduce the chances of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, heart and kidney disorders and may aid to weight loss as well.

Read on to know which are the best Alkaline food items available:

1. Citrus fruits

Yes, this may come as a surprise to you, but yes, they are alkalizing. Citrus fruits which are sour in nature, actually have an alkalizing effect on the body. One should include lemon juice and other citrus fruits daily in their diet.

2. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflower are some of the best alkaline-promoting foods. One should try and include these veggies in their daily diet.

3. Root vegetables

Root veggies such as sweet potato, potatoes, yam, lotus root, beetroot and carrots are great sources of alkali. Now, you know why the Indian diet usually involves salad. The salad preparation is actually alkalizing in nature.

4. Nuts

Instead of eating junk and fried snacks, one should grab a handful of nuts as they are not only nutritious helping in bodily functions but also neutralises the extra acid. Some of the best Alkalizing nuts are nuts, such as almonds, cashews, macadamia and chestnuts among others.

5. Garlic, ginger and onion

Garlic is one of the superfoods and one should include in the diet. The anti-inflammatory superfood has great alkalizing powers. Onion and ginger too rank high on the alkaline scale.

Apart from the abovementioned food items, fruits such as kiwi, pineapple, nectarine, watermelon, apricots and apples, seaweed, sea salt, seeds, legumes, tofu, broccoli, basil, tomatoes and green leafy vegetables are also some of the alkaline food items.

NOTE: Consult your dietician or physician, before you make changes in your diet.

