5 Best foods to eat before bedtime to help promote sound sleep at night

Eating right is all about getting through the day and night without facing any health hazards. If you are struggling to get sound sleep at night, read more to find out the right foods to eat before bedtime for a good night’s sleep.

Food can help you regulate your sleeping pattern and ensure that you have a good night’s sleep without having to stay up all night. If you are someone who is up until 2 am or 3 am in the night, then this is for you. Not getting enough makes us lethargic the following day and less productive. Sleep is something we cannot afford to lose and any person needs a sufficient amount of sleep that is between 6-8 hours at least.

A regular sleeping pattern is important for overall health and wellbeing as it helps maintain our energy levels and lowers stress levels. So, here are the 5 best foods to include in your diet before bedtime.

Almonds

Almonds contain a high dose of melatonin that helps in regulating sleep and your waking cycle. Almonds are a superfood that is extremely healthy and they can be served as a healthy snack as well.

Warm milk

Warm milk is very common as a remedy to get sound sleep at night. You can have a glass of warm milk and during winters you can mix it with turmeric powder for better digestive results and increase immunity in the body. Milk contains sleep promoting compounds that help regulate your sleeping pattern.

Chamomile tea

Another remedy for a better sleeping pattern at night is the classic chamomile tea. It is a traditional remedy for treating insomnia. The herb contains a flavonoid compound that is known to have sleep inducing properties.

Walnuts

Walnuts contain a few compounds that help promote better sleep at night. It includes melatonin, serotonin and magnesium. Walnuts can also be eaten as a healthy snack before bedtime or for late night munching.

Bananas

Bananas are packed with potassium and magnesium that are known for relaxing muscles. They also contain the amino acid L-tryptophan, which gets converted to 5-HTP in the brain. The 5-HTP is converted to serotonin, which is a relaxing neurotransmitter.

Also Read: 5 Tips to pick the best watermelon that is perfectly ripe and sweet

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×