5 Best foods to eat regularly to boost hair growth for long and luscious hair

Hair protein is as essential as any other protein for the development of the body. Protein-rich foods help in boosting hair growth and keeping them long, shiny and healthy. Here are 5 foods you must eat daily.

Hair growth depends a lot on the food you eat. Your diet impacts the growth of your hair as much as your overall health. The kind of food you eat determines the thickness of your hair, the texture and the length. Genetics is one thing, but your diet is another factor that can change the way your hair looks.

Hence, a balanced diet rich in protein and nutrients will promote hair growth while a poor diet will lead to hair loss and dull hair that will break easily. Here are the 5 best foods you should consume daily to promote hair growth for long and luscious hair.

Eggs

Eggs are packed with so much protein that is essential for your body and hair. An adequate amount of eggs daily can promote hair growth as hair follicles are mainly made of protein and this is what your hair needs for it to grow.

Spinach

Spinach is a healthy green vegetable that is loaded with multiple vitamins and nutrients essential for hair growth and your body as well. It contains nutrients like folate, iron, vitamin A and C all of which promote hair growth.

Nuts

Nuts are packed with multiple nutrients that may promote hair growth. Nuts like almonds are great for making your hair stronger and promoting hair growth. A lack of these nutrients that are present in nuts might result in hair loss. Besides, nuts make for a healthy delicious snack.

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene which the body converts into vitamin A and that is essential for hair growth. Vitamin A helps produce sebum which is considered to be healthy for your hair.

Chia and flax seeds

You can add these seeds to your bowl of smoothie or simply consume them during breakfast or dinner. They will make your hair look super shiny and voluminous and will get you the length that you want.

Credits :Pexels

