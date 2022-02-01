Ever since the pandemic hit the globe, health trends picked up pace and people became more cautious about their health than ever. From supplements to herbal drinks, anything that called itself an immunity booster came under people’s radar.

Online consultations for minor issues and regular health checks, too, became common. And anyone who was offering free health advice became a messiah for many.

If you, too, are looking for something similar, here are the 5 best health tips for 2022.

Hydration is key

If a healthy body is what you want to, drinking enough water is the mantra. Several experts suggest one should drink at least 4 litres of water every day, if not more. So, if you think fruit juices are enough to hydrate your body, NO, they are not.

A bowl of fruits to kick-start your day is a must

Bid adieu to your morning teas and coffees, and instead start your day with a bowl of fresh fruits. These will keep you energetic throughout the day and will also prove hydration. Not to mention, they make your skin glow and keep your body healthy.

Limit caffeine intake

The basic rule for achieving optimum health is to limit caffeine intake. So, if you are a fan of drinking too much tea or coffee, it is advised that you should limit it to the recommended amount.

Include protein in your diet

Including a good amount of protein in the diet is essential. So, if you skip lunch and dinner for that extra slice of pizza or cake, you should stop doing that. Home-cooked food like dal, roti, and the good-old sabzi are the keys to a healthy body and mind. You are what you eat.

Mindful eating should be practiced

If you believe in either overeating or starving yourself, it’s a wrong practice. In order to achieve a healthy body, it is imperative that you practice mindful eating. Eat at regular intervals and in limited quantities. Don’t stay hungry for longer intervals and munch on dry fruits instead of fried snacks.

