5 BEST home remedies to get instant relief from wisdom tooth pain

Wisdom tooth pain is one of the worst experiences there is. Your gums become swollen and the affected area becomes inflamed. Try these 5 simple home remedies to relieve the pain and the swelling.

Having wisdom teeth is a painful experience. They are the last teeth to break through the gums, that grow at the back of a person’s mouth. There usually are 4 wisdom teeth in all, with one in every corner at the top and at the bottom.

These are the third set of molars that usually emerge between the age of 17 and 25. The theory behind the wisdom teeth is that around 500 years ago, humans had a coarser, attritive diet and there was more abrasion to the teeth. Since the evolutionary changes have not matched the speed of the dietary changes in humans in the last 500 years, it has led to an increase in impaction rates. Our jaws have changed over the years due to changes in our diet but the wisdom teeth continue to emerge.

Wisdom teeth coming in are a painful experience. While most people get these teeth removed, the removal depends on various factors like the crowding in your mouth and if any of the wisdom teeth are impacted. An impacted wisdom tooth needs to be removed as it can cause swelling around the gums and damage to the molars.

These are the widest teeth that grind food. The gums can become inflamed and at times, the affected area may bleed. Whether you get it removed or decide to carry on with life with them, we have for you some effective home remedies to provide relief from the pain and the swelling.

Onion

Onions have often been used to reduce pain and inflammation. Onions have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which help in reducing the swelling and combating bacteria in the affected area. Onions contain phytochemicals that remove the germs from the wisdom-teeth areas that are causing the pain. To use this home remedy, you have to chew on the raw onion, the pungent the better.

Whenever the toothache occurs, simply cut a slice of onion and chew it from the side of your mouth which is painful. Keep chewing it for a few minutes till the pain subsides and then spit it out. Doing this will allow the juice from the onion to enter your tooth and reduce inflammation and bacteria.

Saltwater rinse

Saltwater rinse can help remove the bacteria from the mouth as it has disinfectant properties. When the wisdom teeth break through the gums, there can be a build of bacteria around that area that can cause pain. Rinsing with saltwater can help relieve the pain.

Saltwater will reduce the inflammation in the gums and will also help remove the debris from the affected area. To make this rinse, simply mix a cup of warm water with 1 tbsp of salt. Take a sip and swish it around in your mouth for 30 seconds and then spit it out. Do this 2-3 times a day for best results.

Clove

Clove is one of the most commonly used and most effective ingredients when it comes to tooth pain. To reduce the pain, clove oil can provide instant relief as it contains a chemical called Eugenol, which has antibacterial properties and acts as an anaesthetic which will numb the pain. Clove oil has anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties that can remove bacteria and reduce inflammation.

To apply clove oil, take some of it on a cotton ball or swab and dab it on the gums where the wisdom tooth is emerging.

Tea bags

The breaking out of your wisdom tooth through the gums can cause swelling in the gums. To reduce the swelling, tea bags are an effective home remedy. Tea contains tannic acid that has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This makes tea bags effective in reducing swelling and fighting bacterial infections.

For this home remedy, just brew a cup of tea and keep it in the fridge with the tea bag inside the cup. Once the tea is cold, take out the tea bag and place it in your mouth where it is painful. Do not put any cream, milk or sugar in the tea. The cold tea bags will give instant relief and reduce the swelling.

Ice pack

To reduce inflammation and relieve wisdom teeth pain, applying an ice pack on the jaw is an easy and effective home remedy. Applying the ice pack on your jaw can significantly reduce the pain and swelling. It will numb the affected area, thereby reducing the soreness.

You can use a commercial ice pack for this home remedy or make one at home if you don’t have one. To make an ice pack, simply wrap some ice in a towel and put it on the outside of your face on the jaw, where it is painful. Hold it against the jaw for 15 minutes till the pain subsides. Wait for 15 minutes before reapplying the ice pack on the same area.

