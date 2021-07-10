5 Best oils to use during body massage for a smooth and rejuvenating skin

During massage, it is important to use oil to make the skin smooth and soft. So, here are 4 oils to use during body massage for more rejuvenating skin.

When you are super exhausted, tired and stressed out after a tough and hectic day, then a relaxing and intense massage can de-stress and calm you. So, it is always advisable to have a massage session at least once in a month to reduce the muscle stiffness and improve blood circulation. But if the massage is accompanied by some good quality essential oils, then it becomes more relaxing and rejuvenating. So, here are some good essential oils to use in massage.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is actually a wax extracted from the seed of the jojoba plant. It has antibacterial properties which is why this oil is highly beneficial for massage in people with back acne issues. It doesn’t have any odour and is not greasy.

Sunflower oil

It is a light and non-greasy oil which makes the skin moisturised and smooth. Sunflower oil has linoleic acid the amount of which gets reduced as we age. So, regular massage with this oil can help you maintain the level of this acid. But if you have allergies with sunflower oil, then avoid it.

Almond oil

Almond oil can quickly be absorbed into the skin and doesn’t irritate the skin at all. The oil is of pale-yellow colour which is highly popular amongst massage therapists.

Apricot Kernel Oil

This oil is highly beneficial for aromatherapy massage. It is rich in vitamin E which makes the skin soft, smooth and rejuvenating. After application, this oil may be a bit greasy on the skin, but that would be alright after some time of the massage.

Also Read: 7 Effective home remedies to reduce joint pain

Share your comment ×