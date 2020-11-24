5 Best yoga poses to deal with diabetes and reduce the risk of chronic health conditions

Diabetes is the biggest problem amongst people which is caused by an unhealthy and stressful life. But it can be managed with some easy yoga poses. So, here are 5 yoga asanas for people suffering from diabetes.

Yoga has been used from the ancient period, and reportedly, it originated almost 500 years ago in India. It focuses on different asanas or poses that strengthen muscles and spine, improves breathing, provides calmness relieving your mental stress, etc. Yoga is also beneficial to combat depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.

Overall, yoga is good for our well-being. But apart from that, it can also aid in improving different chronic health issues and one of them is diabetes. Diabetes is one of the biggest concerns currently all around the world due to unhealthy food habits and stressful life. But it can be tackled well with the right yoga poses or asanas if you practice them regularly along with a healthy diet routine.

Yoga poses for diabetic people:

Benefits of yoga

These are the health benefits of yoga:

Improves sleep.

Reduces anxiety, stress and depression.

Enhances digestion, blood circulation and immunity.

Improves posture, flexibility and strength.

Enhances focus and concentration.

How yoga is helpful for diabetic people?

Yoga is beneficial for diabetic people in these ways:

1. Our pancreas get stretched by the yoga poses, thus it stimulates the production of beta cells which control insulin production.

2. Yoga poses help muscular cells in the absorption of glucose which improves blood sugar levels, blood circulation and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

3. Regular practice of yoga aids in weight loss which is an essential factor for preventing diabetes and reducing the risk of any chronic health conditions.

4. Stress is a prime factor for diabetes and yoga is highly beneficial to reduce stress and provide you with calmness, thus giving you the right approach to mentally deal with diabetes.

