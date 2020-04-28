5 Biggest myths about Whey protein BUSTED

With the rise of the popularity of Whey protein, there is also a rise of unsubstantiated facts. Check out some biggest myths of the protein supplement. Read on to know more.

Nutrition supplements have become increasingly popular, but there are certain misconceptions that come with such popularity. Protein supplements are one of the most commonly consumed forms of workout nutrition. However, with the rise in its popularity, the unsubstantiated facts regarding the dangers of taking these products are also being spread. Whey protein is a must-have protein supplement whether you are a beginner or a pro in your fitness journey. Derived from cow’s milk, whey protein consists of PDCAAs (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid) which digests quickly and are perfectly absorbed by the body.

It contains essential amino acids (BCAAs) which assists muscle recovery after an intense workout. It is a blend of special ingredients like multivitamins, creatine which serves the specific needs of those who are on their nutritional workout journey. In spite of being so nutritious, it always remains controversial in the fitness and supplement industry. It is wrongly believed that it contains some kinds of steroids, it is as safe as the milk we drink. Read the whole article to clear your doubts and learn some interesting facts which makes it the superior source of protein.

Here are some whey protein myths and facts.

Myth #1 Consuming Whey protein makes you fat

It is not likely to get fat if you consume whey protein in an ideal recommended proportion. It contributes to your daily calorie intake. However, if your calorie intake is more than the required amount, you might gain fat over time. In fact, consumption of Whey Protein will certainly shed some kilos from your body as it is blessed with hunger-curbing properties which makes it the only supplement consumed by the ones who are on their weight loss journey. It is very important to maintain the ideal consumption dosage.

Myth #2 All proteins are the same and equal in nature

There are a total of 22 amino acids that are required by your body for effective functioning. Out of which 13 amino acids are made by your body itself and remaining are derived from the food you eat. So, the presence of essential amino acids in your protein-rich food depends on the quality of the food. Hence, All proteins are not the same and equal in nature! Only the food which provides all the essential amino acids are complete protein-rich food. Whey protein is one such supplement which is a form of complete protein as it provides all the 9 essential amino acids required for muscle recovery. In addition to this, it gets digested quickly which makes it a superior source of protein for health and fitness enthusiasts.

Myth #3 Consuming Whey protein makes women bulky

This is the most common myth among female fitness enthusiasts, but this is a completely wrong belief. A daily protein drink will not give you huge shoulders and oversized arms. A specific kind of weight training is required to build muscles and bulk up. Owing to the low level of testosterone (the essential muscle-building hormone) you will not bulk up even if you lift heavyweights. You will only develop a firmer body and leaner muscles and will offset the effects of ageing.

Myth #4 Whey protein is not a natural form of protein

This is the most popular myth among all! Whey protein is the natural protein derived from cow milk. Cow’s milk constitutes two main protein components namely casein and whey. Casein is converted into cottage cheese (Paneer) and whey is the leftover liquid which is separated from the cottage cheese-making process. Both components have PDCAAs score of 1.0 which is the highest score for a protein source. Hence, Whey protein is the natural and purest form of protein.

Myth #5 Cooking with Whey protein deteriorates its properties

Apart from whey protein smoothies and shakes, there are many ways to consume it, many fun recipes to explore. It is wrongly believed that cooking with whey protein will deteriorate its properties. When you cook with whey protein, there are minor changes in its chemical structure which might take a longer time to absorb but its content more or less remains the same. Also, adding it to your baked recipes is an easy way to balance its content and nutrition in your budget.

Bottomline

There are many other myths about Whey Protein consumption such as damaging the liver, heart, and kidneys of healthy individuals, it causes gas, and so on are unsubstantiated. Protein supplements are considered effective and safe, a result achieved through various scientific studies and researches.

By Ravi Rohra, Co-founder, Scitron

