5 Bloating-free snacks to quell your midnight cravings

People actually eat after supper for a variety of reasons, including boredom, anxiety, cravings, and physical hunger. However, there's now a lot of debate about whether or not you should eat after dinner. And, if that's acceptable, then what are the ideal foods to consume at that hour? Dr. Rohini Patil who specializes in the field of Diet and Nutrition reveals that no matter how healthy we eat throughout the day, it seems like as soon as the sun sets, all of our health aspirations are thrown out the window. It doesn't seem to matter if you ate a nutritious meal an hour ago; your body is hungry and has intense cravings that lead you to the refrigerator or the ice cream section of the shop.

Fresh fruit and simple Greek yogurt

When late-night hunger pangs strike, this delightful snack happens to be a very nutritional alternative. "Greek yogurt and fruit give you all of the luscious richness of ice cream without the carbs and calories. Yogurt is high in bacteria, which could help settle the stomach. When Greek yogurt is combined with a source of carbohydrate, such as fruit, tryptophan is more likely to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. Sprinkle some ground cinnamon or turmeric on top of the yogurt to make it a little tastier.

Nuts

Walnuts are a great late-night snack because they naturally contain melatonin, a sleep-supporting chemical. Walnuts also contain magnesium, a mineral that can help people sleep better by calming nerve activity and allowing them to get some rest. "Melatonin is abundant in pistachios, which may help you sleep better. They also contain fiber and protein, which can help you feel fuller for longer. To keep yourself occupied and not go crazy, go for the pistachios in the shells. To reduce sodium intake, choose unsalted or mildly salted cheeses.

There are 23 almonds in a serving of almonds. If you have trouble controlling your portions, portion them out and then hide the bag. Almonds are a nutritious snack since they're abundant in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids.

Kiwis

Kiwis are a healthy, light snack that is high in vitamin C. Two kiwis, peeled and sliced, are a natural source of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and satiation. Have you ever tried a Kiwi Sandwich? Grab bread slices, mascarpone cheese, and ripe kiwis. The kiwis should now be peeled and cut into thin slices. Place the kiwi slices on top of the mascarpone cheese and spread it all over the bread. You're ready to go. How about this one: Make dried kiwi slices as a cereal topper or a smoothie bowl addition. Kiwi chips are a nutritious, low-calorie snack that can be made in the oven. But make sure you use fresh fruits instead of frozen or canned.

Popcorn

We're talking about plain kernels here, not buttered popcorn like you get at the theaters or microwave-safe popcorn that's sometimes filled with additives. Popcorn cooked on the stove is a versatile and filling snack that can be customized to satisfy every late-night craving. If you're looking for a salty crunch, look no further. Top with a pinch of sea salt. Do you want something sweet? To help maintain blood sugar stability, add a pinch of raw honey and a pinch of cinnamon. Popcorn is also high in fiber and has a low-calorie count when made at home.

Eggs

If you want to enhance your protein intake while also opting for a more enjoyable snack, eggs are highly adaptable and can be used in a variety of snacks. Two hard-boiled eggs are a wonderful alternative if you want to increase your protein intake and have a more substantial dinner. Season with a pinch of pepper (no salt) and serve with a handful of multi-grain crackers for crunch. Alternatively, you can use simply the egg whites and save the yolk for desserts.

