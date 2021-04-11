5 Calcium rich foods you need to include in your diet for stronger bones

Keeping your bones healthy is of utmost importance to prevent yourself from developing bone diseases like osteoporosis. Here are 5 foods you should consume on a daily basis to strengthen your bones and get some calcium in your body.

Calcium and vitamin D are the two most important minerals for your body to gain energy and function properly. It is imperative that you consume calcium rich foods to make your bones stronger prevent them from becoming too fragile or weak.

Calcium is essential for the functioning of the body and it gets absorbed by vitamin D. Not getting enough calcium leads to brittle bones and fragile bones that can break or tear easily, fragile bones are more prone to fractures and other diseases.

It is important to consume foods that are rich in calcium so that your body gets all the nutrients for good bone health. Here are 5 foods you can eat to improve the conditions of your bone and maintain a healthy body.

Cheese

Cheese is a dairy product made from milk that is a great source of calcium for your body. Mozzarella cheese is particularly high in calcium and great for the health of your body. You can also try cheese produced from skim milk for healthier results.

Milk

One glass of milk every day can make your bones stronger and keep you fit. It is vital for the strengthening of the bones and an efficient source of calcium since childhood. Kids especially should drink one glass of warm milk every morning and night before sleeping.

Eggs

For breakfast lovers who love to eat eggs, this is a great way to combine your meal with your favourite food. Eggs in the morning are the perfect source of vitamin D and all the essential nutrients and minerals you need in your body to fuel your day. They have great energy boosting nutrients and when matched with a glass of orange juice, you are set for the day!

Broccoli

Secondary to dark green leafy vegetables, broccoli is also a great source of vitamin C and contains a good amount of fibre, and other nutrients that are great for making your bones stronger. Broccoli also has cancer fighting properties.

Salmon

Salmon is the main source of vitamin D that has excellent properties to make your bones stronger. The soft edible bones that are included in canned salmon fish is loaded with calcium. Salmon is amazing for your health and the health of your bones.

