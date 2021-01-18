5 Causes of chronic daily headache and how to prevent them

Daily headache can be caused by several reasons and might be the indication of some life-threatening conditions. So, here are 5 causes of headache and how to prevent them.

Are you suffering from chronic headache on a daily basis? This can be the reason of some underlying serious health issues. There are different types of headache that are caused by different factors. If the headache doesn’t go easily and gives you trouble regularly, then consult your doctor immediately.

Causes of headache:

Tension

Headache is often caused by tension and excessive stress and it starts from the middle of a day. A person, having this headache, feels stiff around their head and constant pain in both sides of the head. This may gradually lead to the neck. This ache usually lasts for a few hours, but they can also give you trouble for several days.

For migraine

Migraine occurs on one side of the head with throbbing pain. During this pain, one may also experience sensitivity to light or sound, nausea or vomiting and disturbances on vision.

Rebound headache

This pain is caused if a person takes medicines frequently to treat a headache. Other symptoms of it are nasal congestion, sleeplessness, restlessness, neck pain, etc.

Cluster headache

Cluster headache may occur 1 to 8 times per day which can last for 15 minutes to 3 hours. This headache also involves pain around the eyes, drooping eyelid, redness in the eye, blocked or runny nose, facial sweating.

Thunderclap headache

When the pain occurs, it can reach its maximum intensity within 1 minute and can last longer than 5 minutes. It is an extreme kind of headache that can also be an indication of a life-threatening condition.

Treatment for headache:

You can take an over-the-counter pain reliever. Prescribed medicines can be taken. Pain reliever ointment can also be used. Home remedies for headache: Use heat or an ice pack. Avoid stressful situations and stay relaxed. Eat healthy foods. Exercises daily to reduce stress. Limit alcohol intake. Take breaks in work. Also Read: Osteoporosis: HERE are the symptoms, diagnosis and prevention measures of the bone disease

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×