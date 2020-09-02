5 Chest yoga asanas for better posture and upper body strength

Yoga is known as a one-stop solution to many health problems, and opening up the heart is another. Here are some yoga poses by Grand Master Akshar that will open up your chest and build upper body strength.

Did you think that weights are the only way to develop a strong chest? You can build your chest without lifting weights in the comfort of your home. That’s true, all you need to do is the right exercises to work one of the biggest and strongest muscles in the body. We asked yoga instructor and lifestyle coach, Grand Master Akshar, to suggest some yoga poses that will open up your heart, increase upper body strength and enhance inner energies.

Master Akshar said, “Working on your pectoral muscles can really make a big difference in your overall health. Exercising your chest muscles regularly is actually proven to improve certain aspects of your life. Working out the chest builds upper body strength, and also benefits the heart in the process.”

Here are some benefits of exercising your chest muscles.

Improves posture

“When we perform certain exercises such as push-ups, our shoulders and back muscles are engaged, which, are correlated to improving your posture. As one of the largest muscles in our upper body, the chest plays an important role in correcting postural defects. This, in turn, will also help you prevent back pain which is caused by slouching,” said Master Akshar.

Boosts lung power

“With your posture corrected, your lungs are in a better position to receive more oxygen. This also means that you will be able to take deep breaths and thus breathe easier."

Yoga for chest

Bhastrika Pranayama

1- Sit with your back straight and eyes closed.

2- Inhale and exhale in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale.

Santolanasana

1- Lie on your stomach.

2- Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up.

3- Your wrists must align with your shoulders and your arms should be straight.

Vasishtasana

1- Begin with Santholanasan (plank).

2- Turn your entire body to face the right side, placing right foot over your left.

3- Raise your right arm and keep your fingers pointing to the sky.

4- Repeat on both sides.

Ustrasana

1- Kneel on the yoga mat and lift both hands up.

2- Place your right palm on the right heel and gently bend back.

3- Exhale and come back to the initial pose.

4- Repeat on both sides.

Himalaya Namaskar

"Himalaya Namaskar or Himalaya Pranam is an ancient yogic practice from the Himalayas that involves a combination of forward bending and back bending postures. This 11-step flow mobilizes the body and improves its flexibility. Himalaya Namaskar is a salutation that doubles up as an effective cardio workout. It is a test of the body’s dynamics and can work as a foundational practice before you begin your asanas," explained Master Akshar. You can start with push-ups slowly working your way up from 1 set of 3-4 push-ups to doing 3-5 sets.

Make yoga asanas and breathing exercises a regular part of your workout routine to experience its immense benefits. Not only will it reduce the risk of illnesses such as breast cancer in women, but improve your overall health.

Credits :Grand Master Akshar

