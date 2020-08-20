5 Common misconceptions about Meditation you should stop believing

Meditation is an ancient practice that helps connect the body, mind and soul. Over the years, many myths about this holistic practice have spread that needs to be addressed. Today, we bust 5 of these myths to give you some clarity.

It is common for people to feel stressed out due to the hustle and bustle of life. One of the prime reasons why stress and anxiety are a common occurrence these days. As people continue to suffer from mental health issues, they try to cope up with it in any which way possible. One of the best ways to deal with these mental health issues is meditation. It is believed that a single session of mindful mediation can help someone dealing with stress-induced health issues.

Meditation is the formal practice of finding peace within oneself, to become aware of our thoughts and learn something about ourselves. It allows the person to let go of the past and the negative thinking clouding their judgement. As more people have started meditating, there is some confusion, misconceptions about meditation that need to be addressed.

Common myths about meditation busted.

1. Myth: Meditation must be practised in silence.

Meditation doesn’t necessarily involve sitting in silence. You can enter a flow state access a meditative calm when walking as well. The idea is to focus your full attention on your breath. Vipassana meditation is one type of meditation which involves being completely still with the natural breath, but not all meditation requires you to do that.

2. Myth: Meditation isn’t working if your mind wanders.

It is okay to get caught up in your thoughts in the beginning. The more you practice meditation, the better you will get at not getting caught in your thoughts. It will help you feel more tranquil over time, but the thoughts might not disappear.

3. Myth: You have to sit to meditate.

According to experts, you can do walking meditation, sit cross-legged, on a chair, on a sofa – it is all fine. All you have to do is relax your neck, shoulder and head to allow the body to connect with your inner self. Some studies have shown that moving meditation is as effective as non-moving meditation if done right.

4. Myth: Meditation takes hours.

Many people think that you have to sit for hours and shut yourself completely to meditate, which is not true. As little as 5 minutes of meditation can help you get instant mental recharge. A small pause on a regular basis can do wonders if you follow the right technique.

5. Myth: Meditation is a religious practice.

Meditation is a spiritual practice and can be practised by anyone without the rules of religion. Meditation is connecting to your inner self, which is really up to you how you do it.

