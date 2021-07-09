5 Common mistakes you need to look out for while brushing your teeth

Brushing your teeth is an important activity of your daily life to maintain oral hygiene and dental health. These are some of the common mistakes one can make while brushing teeth.

Brushing and flossing are extremely important to maintain oral hygiene and take care of your dental health. In the recent times of Covid19. Dental hygiene has played a massive role in fighting diseases like black fungus and coronavirus. Poor hygiene also leads to poor immunity and more chances of catching a disease.

Good oral hygiene and proper dental care reduce your chance of catching any diseases. Hence, one should ensure that thorough cleaning of the mouth is followed by brushing and flossing teeth regularly. Here are some common mistakes you can make while brushing your teeth.

Brushing too hard

Brushing too hard weakens your enamel and can lead to gum recession over time. Make sure you choose a toothbrush with soft bristles so that your gums are not bleeding with excess brushing.

Not changing your toothbrush

If your toothbrush looks extremely frayed and the bristles are falling apart then it’s time you change your toothbrush and buy a new one. It is advised by dentists to change your toothbrush frequently and buy a new toothbrush once in 3 months.

Not brushing for a longer duration

It is advised to brush your teeth for at least two to three minutes. Brushing your teeth for longer durations ensures that all the germs are cleared and your mouth is properly cleaned.

Brushing too often or too less

Ideally, you shouldn’t brush your teeth more than twice a day. You should brush your teeth once in the morning and once before bed. This will ensure proper dental hygiene. Brushing too often can weaken your gums and teeth.

Ignoring the inner surface of your teeth

Don’t just brush the outer surface of your teeth. Make sure you clean the inner surface too as it collects germs there too. Your teeth should be properly cleaned from all sides and on all surfaces, even the ones that are not visible.

