5 Common skincare questions of women over 40 answered by a Dermatologist

After 40, women face a lot of skin troubles that result in dark patches, under-eye dark circles, pigmentations, etc. So, Dr Niketa Sonavane, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ambrosia Aesthetics, answers some of the common skincare questions of women over 40.

Once you are over 40, you may face new and different skin issues. Dark circles under eyes, puffy eyes, dark patches on the skin, wrinkles, etc. are some of the most common problems faced by women over 40. Trying different home remedies and buying new skin-care products every now and then will not be helpful always. At this age, women need proper care, treatment and medications which are only possible by consulting a dermatologist. So, Dr Niketa Sonavane, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai answers some of the most common questions regarding skin issues of women over 40. Let’s take a look.

How to get rid of under-eye dark circles?

The earliest signs of ageing appear around your eyes. By the age of 40, there is a good chance that you have dark circles, under-eye bags and crows feet lines.

Make sure you moisturise your eyelids with a serum that contains hyaluronic acid twice daily. Use eye makeup very less as much as possible because it aggravates under eye problems. Clean your eye makeup gently, with a makeup cleanser. Do not rub your eyelids. Apply an eye cream containing retinol at night to improve under eye wrinkles and dark circles. Ingredients such as caffeine, chrysin, vitamin K are also very effective. Different clinical treatments are also available if you are looking for a more dynamic improvement.

How to get rid of skin pigmentation on the cheeks, nose and upper lip?

Pigmentation on the cheeks, nose, upper lip and forehead suggests Melasma. Melasma is a hormonal pigmentation that is aggravated by heat and light exposure. Stress also plays an important role.

Wear a broad-spectrum physical sunscreen containing zinc oxide daily throughout the year, even if you are at home. Ask your dermatologist if you can take an oral sunscreen as a supplement that contains fern extracts. Include kojic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide in your daily skin routine. But consult your doctor before doing so. There are many advanced clinical treatments available for pigmentation. Ask your dermatologist for that.

Should you pluck or wax your chin hair?

Young women suffering from PCOS develop chin hair at an early age. Besides this, facial hair including chin hair develops around the perimenopause due to the fall in estrogen and a relative rise in male hormones in your body.

Plucking seems convenient but it causes follicular pigmentation and spots on your chin. Waxing can lead to burns as well. The most effective way to deal with facial hair is laser hair reduction.

Why some women have acne even in their 40s?

Acne breakouts that occur in the 30s and 40s are adult acne. The most common underlying problem here is hormonal imbalance. Lifestyle factors such as stress, smoking, alcohol, high carb diet, dairy and sugar can worsen these symptoms.

Skincare for mature acne-prone skin is very different than the skin routine for teenage acne. So, pick collagen boosting and hydrating ingredients that also control acne. Glycolic acid, salicylic acid, retinol, ceramides and hyaluronic acid are some effective options to consider for this.

You can also consult your dermatologist for a hormonal evaluation with diagnostic tests. Oral medications and skin health supplements can give you a remarkable improvement and may stop your acne altogether. Acne treatment with chemical peels is an ideal option for adult acne. It can calm down your acne, reduce the appearance of spots and also boost collagen formation to give you a youthful look.

Which anti-ageing cream is best for wrinkle removal?

The most effective anti-ageing creams for women over 40 contain retinol, copper peptide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, etc. Apply these once or twice a day and top it off with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Clinical treatments such as facelift, skin tightening, etc. have really shown effective results in many women. These treatments work best when you start them in your 30s and 40s.

Also Read: Is oversleeping during pregnancy a problem?

Skin Issues What is Adult Acne? Adult acne is a common skin issues which occurs mostly after the age of 25. The causes of this acne are almost similar to that of teenage acne. This is mostly caused due to hormonal imbalances. Does skin get problems during perimenopause? During perimenopause, you get hot flashes. So, your skin may become red along with dry and oily patches. Some women may also experience Rosacea.

Share your comment ×