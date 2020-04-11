5 Core exercises for a flat belly to do at home without any equipment

Always wished for a flat belly? Get exercising with these 5 core exercises to achieve that.

On your pursuit of a flat tummy, you must have trawled the internet several times but to no use. You are still stuffing yourself with all the food you can get and trying to stay on the couch for as long as possible. Just watching the videos or reading the article won’t help. If you’re serious about losing the extra weight, then you have to get moving. Chop-chop!

Having a strong core doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to have a 6-pack. Boosting core strength is crucial for everyday health and mobility of your body. It tightens the abdominal structures and makes the muscles work together more efficiently and effectively. It also strengthens and improves the torso’s stabilization and even improves respiratory function. A strong core also keeps hip and knee injuries at bay. So, you’re working more than just the front of your stomach.

So what are you waiting for? Get moving with the following 5 core exercises for a flat belly.

Russian Twists

It is an exercise that strengthens the core and works on balance, builds stability in your spines and helps you get rid of visceral fat.

Planks

Planks have tons of benefits to offer for your body. It not only works on your abdominal muscles, but it also strengthens your neck, shoulder, chest, glute, quadriceps and back muscles.

Leg Raises

It helps lose belly fat fast by working on the lower and upper abdominal muscles. It also improves flexibility, creates balance and stability, burns calories and reduces the risk of back injuries.

Sit-ups

Sit-ups are traditional core exercises that are simple yet effective. It will improve the appearance of your abdominal and overall physique.

Boat Pose

It is a challenging yet super effective core exercise. It strengthens the abdominal, hip flexors and the spine. It also stimulates better kidney and thyroid function. It might help with digestive problems and relieving stress.

ALSO READ: 6 Easy to do exercises to get rid of back fat

ALSO READ: Fitness Tips: THESE simple home remedies will help you get rid of stiff neck

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More