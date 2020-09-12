5 Couple yoga poses to enhance trust and compatibility

Yoga is an ancient practice that provides a host of health benefits. But did you know for couples as well? Performing these partner yoga poses may help you and your other half build a stronger bond.

When it comes to relationships, we look for creative ways to connect with our partners. Of course, going out on a date or expressing love for each other is great, but did you know that yoga can also help you strengthen your bond? That’s right, the calming practice is not just a wonderful way to connect with your soul, but great to build intimacy between you and your partner.

“Partners who work on themselves are more likely to enjoy a harmonious and fulfilling relationship. Yoga is a unique and creative way to connect with your partner while engaging in a productive activity,” explains yoga instructor and lifestyle coach, Grand Master Akshar. He shared with us a few yoga poses for couples that will help you achieve exactly that.

Here are the yoga poses for couples to strengthen their relationship.

Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Sit back-to-back with your partner.

1) Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana.

2) Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh.

3) Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh.

4) Place your palms on the knees.

5) Sit erect with your spine straight.

Padahasthasana

Start with your backs facing each other and fold forward.

1) Begin by standing in Samasthithi.

2) Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees.

3) Place palms on either side of the feet.

4) As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

5) With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs.

Santolanasana

Face each other and get into the posture.

1) Lie on your stomach.

2) Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up.

3) Grip the floor with your toes.

4) Straighten the knees.

5) Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned.

6) Your wrists must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight.

Vrikshasana

Stand side-by-side and get into the posture.

1) Begin by standing in Samasthithi.

2) Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg.

3) Place your right foot on your left inner thigh.

4) Place it as close to your groin as possible.

5) You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place.

6) After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra.

7) Raise your Pranam towards the sky.

8) Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms.

9) Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

You can form this posture on your partner’s back too.

1) Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips.

2) Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape.

3) Now keep the hands, shoulders-width apart. Fingers should be pointed ahead.

4) Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades.

5) Try to push your heels to the floor.

6) Keep your eye focused on your toes.

