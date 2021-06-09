5 Crucial reasons for self love to lead a healthy and happy life

When we love ourselves, then it grows our confidence and makes us happy from within. So, here are 5 important reasons why we should love ourselves to lead a blissful life.

It has always been said that people should first learn to love themselves. Self-love is about appreciating yourself, pampering yourself, feeling confident about the way you are, and being proud of yourself. And this feeling of self-love is highly important for each and every person to lead a healthy and happy life. When people are not happy about themselves, take themselves down in front of others, and feel that they are not worthy of anything, then it grows a feeling of hopelessness in them. They feel demotivated, frustrated and start to lose confident. So, here are 5 reasons why self-love is important and how to do it.

No one is perfect

Often, some people believe in perfectionism and try to be perfect in their life being obsessed about making every small detail flawless. That’s because, they simply cannot accept their flaws and so try to hide it within the mere attempt of being perfectionist. As a result, it leads to several chronic issues like shorter lifespan, depression, eating disorders, suicidal tendencies etc. So, that’s why we should just avoid the concept of being perfect and embrace ourselves with all the imperfections that we have.

To avoid comparisons

When you don’t love yourself, then you unconsciously compare yourselves with others. You take yourself down making unnecessary fun of yourself in front of others. And that is how your self-esteem starts to become low. So, to disconnect yourself completely from all types of comparisons and grow your self-esteem, you should first start loving yourself.

You are lacking your values

When you don’t love yourself, then your values are not aligned well. You are not kind to anyone and always irritated to them. And due to this everyone is lacking your love including you. So, instead, love yourself and be kind.

It grows confidence

When you love yourself, it helps grown your confidence, because you feel good about yourself, you embrace all your imperfections, and you stay happy from within. So, this all ultimately contributes in growing your confidence.

Create blissful relationships

When you are happy, you have mental peace, the ability to appreciate others and love to socialise. So, self-loving indirectly helps create strong relationships in your life as well.

