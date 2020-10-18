5 Easy hacks to get rid of red eyes at home

Due to straining your eyes all day in front of the screen or multiple other reasons, your eyes tend to get watery and turn red. If you’re looking for quick easy hacks to get rid of red eyes instantly then read on to find how.

There are multiple ways with which you can develop irritation in the eyes and by rubbing your eyes unknowingly it only gets worse. The cause of having red eyes is mainly due to excessive usage of screen time at home or at work which results in straining your eyes making them watery and red, other reasons for having a red eye could be due to air pollution, overexposure to the sun, allergies or dry climate.

If you’re looking for instant treatment for your eyes to not turn red and watery, then here are some easy hacks that you can use at home to get them treated.

1. Wash your eyes

This goes without saying, anytime you feel irritation in your eyes, it’s better to wash them thoroughly using a bowl. Fill the bowl with fresh and clean water, dip your eyes in the bowl and clean them.

2. Use an ice pack or cucumber

To help soothe your eyes, you can cut cucumber slices and place them onto your eyes. The antioxidants help in relaxing the nerves of your eyes. You can also use an ice pack and place it on your eyelids for 10 minutes to reduce the irritation and inflammation.

3. Use eye mask with a soothing gel

During your sleep, you can wear an eye mask that comes with a gel that helps soothe your eyes. You can keep the eye mask in the fridge and use it before sleeping.

4. Chamomile

Add 1 teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers to your tea or simply add it into boiled water and steep for 5 minutes. Strain the water and let the tea cool down, you can pour this water on a cotton pad and apply it on your eyes. This helps soothe your eyes from any strain.

5. Tea bags

Tea consists of tannic acid that is helpful for soothing itchy eyes. You can use green tea or black teabag and let it cool down completely before placing it over your eyes.

Also Read: Having dental problems? Here are 5 home remedies to get rid of toothache

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×