5 Easy techniques to develop healthy sleep hygiene

Your general health as well as the quality of your sleep depend on how consistently you follow your sleep pattern. So, you probably want your sleeping environment to promote sleep, just as you want your workspace to inspire creativity. Clearly, there is no one way to design a pleasant sleeping environment for everyone because everyone has their own personal style. However, you may improve your sleep hygiene with these methods in order to get a good night's sleep.

1. Limit afternoon snoozing

Even if a 20-minute power nap once in a while can be helpful, taking multiple, longer naps during the day can hurt your ability to sleep at night. Late-day naps can make it challenging to get to sleep at regular hours. Over 20-minute naps may result in "sleep inertia," which is the grogginess or disorientation felt after waking up. This sensation can persist for two to four hours, making you regret taking that snooze. So, the next time your eyelids begin to droop from the afternoon slump, resist the impulse to take a sleep and instead sing a song or take a walk outside or eat a nutritious snack!

2. Approximately 4 hours before bed avoid sipping on a pick-me-up

Avoiding stimulants like caffeine and alcohol at least four hours before bed may help you fall asleep. You may find it difficult to fall asleep and wake up frequently during the night if you consume caffeine. While drinking a mug of beer may initially put you to sleep, you'll notice that you wake up more frequently. It has the capacity to exacerbate insomnia symptoms. Consider replacing that glass of wine before you reach for it with a sleep-inducing beverage like warm milk or turmeric tea.

3. Make Your Space Sleep-Friendly

This is where you should think about the room's lighting and temperature. You should feel free to change the temperature to suit how your body feels, although generally speaking, cooler temperatures are preferable for sleeping. Regarding lighting, the darker the better in your bedroom. Consider using a deep sleep mask if your bed mate enjoys reading by using a light to ensure that you have unbroken sleep.

4. Maintain a strict sleep schedule

Inconsistent sleep can make it harder to fall asleep, leave you feeling lethargic during the day, and make you more stressed. Getting back on track involves setting a regular bedtime. Set a consistent wake-up time as well, to ensure you get at least 8 hours of slumber.