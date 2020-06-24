  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Easy ways to get your elderly parents to eat more protein

It is crucial for elderly parents to eat a diet rich in protein. It helps them maintain muscle strength and preserve bone health. Here are some ways you can include protein in their diet.
6516 reads Mumbai
Health & Fitness,Protein Rich Diet,Food For Elderly,Diet for Older Adults5 Easy ways to get your elderly parents to eat more protein
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

You must have heard that bodybuilders need protein to build muscles. As it turns out, it is equally as important elderly as anyone. Due to the lack of movement, it is essential for ageing bodies to consume more of protein to maintain muscle mass and strength, bone health and overall functionality. Even healthy seniors need more protein to preserve muscle mass. Yet, they don’t consume an adequate amount. 

So how does it work? Protein is present in your body and in some foods we eat. The body breaks down the protein into amino acids that help build, repair and maintain overall health. The National Institutes of Health recommends that seniors may need 1.2 – 2.0 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight. The report also stated that 38 % of adult men and 41% of adult women do not consume enough protein. If you are someone trying to get your elderly parents to eat more proteins, then we have some ideas for you. 

Here are some simple ways to include elderly parents to eat more protein. 

1. Eggs are a great way to start including some protein in their diet. From hard-boiled eggs to scrambled eggs, you can incorporate them in your parents’ breakfast the way they like. Not only are eggs rich in protein, but they are also a great source of vitamin B2, D, B12, zinc, copper and iron. 

2. Salads are also a good option. You can add protein-rich veggies including bean sprouts, green peas, brussels sprouts, broccoli, mushrooms, artichokes and sweet corn. You can also include nuts, seeds, cottage cheese for a plate full of protein. 

3. If the seniors in your house prefer to graze throughout the day rather than full meals, then give them snacks high in protein smoked salmon, cheese, nuts and seeds are some of the great options. 

4. Pureed food or soup is another great option for seniors, especially who find it difficult to digest solid foods. Include meat and beans in the soup to make it more nutritious. 

5. You can also give your parents a plant-based meal rich in protein and other nutrients. Think chickpea falafel, tofu, beans, lentils, quinoa, oats and protein-rich veggies. 

ALSO READ: Are you suffering from respiratory illness? Check out THESE doctor approved tips

Credits :homecareassistance, getty

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement