5 Easy ways to get your elderly parents to eat more protein

It is crucial for elderly parents to eat a diet rich in protein. It helps them maintain muscle strength and preserve bone health. Here are some ways you can include protein in their diet.

You must have heard that bodybuilders need protein to build muscles. As it turns out, it is equally as important elderly as anyone. Due to the lack of movement, it is essential for ageing bodies to consume more of protein to maintain muscle mass and strength, bone health and overall functionality. Even healthy seniors need more protein to preserve muscle mass. Yet, they don’t consume an adequate amount.

So how does it work? Protein is present in your body and in some foods we eat. The body breaks down the protein into amino acids that help build, repair and maintain overall health. The National Institutes of Health recommends that seniors may need 1.2 – 2.0 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight. The report also stated that 38 % of adult men and 41% of adult women do not consume enough protein. If you are someone trying to get your elderly parents to eat more proteins, then we have some ideas for you.

Here are some simple ways to include elderly parents to eat more protein.

1. Eggs are a great way to start including some protein in their diet. From hard-boiled eggs to scrambled eggs, you can incorporate them in your parents’ breakfast the way they like. Not only are eggs rich in protein, but they are also a great source of vitamin B2, D, B12, zinc, copper and iron.

2. Salads are also a good option. You can add protein-rich veggies including bean sprouts, green peas, brussels sprouts, broccoli, mushrooms, artichokes and sweet corn. You can also include nuts, seeds, cottage cheese for a plate full of protein.

3. If the seniors in your house prefer to graze throughout the day rather than full meals, then give them snacks high in protein smoked salmon, cheese, nuts and seeds are some of the great options.

4. Pureed food or soup is another great option for seniors, especially who find it difficult to digest solid foods. Include meat and beans in the soup to make it more nutritious.

5. You can also give your parents a plant-based meal rich in protein and other nutrients. Think chickpea falafel, tofu, beans, lentils, quinoa, oats and protein-rich veggies.

ALSO READ: Are you suffering from respiratory illness? Check out THESE doctor approved tips

Share your comment ×