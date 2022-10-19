Acidity, also known as acid reflux is a gastrointestinal complication that has become one of the most common health issues. Acid reflux refers to a condition in which stomach acid travels up to the oesophagus and brings up various distressing symptoms including burning sensations, heartburn, constipation, indigestion and restlessness. Right from inappropriate meal timings, bad posture after meals, consumption of alcohol, smoking and high usage of spices- there are plenty of lifestyle factors that contribute to acidity and heartburn. If you are suffering from any of the above mentioned symptoms, then opting for home remedies that provide with natural cooling effect can provide you with a sigh of relief. Here is a list of 5 easy ways to cure acidity naturally. Have a glass of cold milk

Consumption of cold milk is one of the best natural remedies for acidity. The quantities of calcium found in milk avert any excess secretion of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, calming your body with instant relief from the sweltering sensations or any other painful symptoms of acid reflux. Low-fat cold milk without any added sugars is the best way to beat acidity and its distressing symptoms.

Keep a clove in your mouth and suck it Cloves have carminative effects that enhance the production of hydrochloric acid in your gut and thereby help in bidding adieu to acidity, promote digestion, and decrease heartburn, flatulence, nausea and gastric irritability. Make sure to keep the cloves in your mouth until the juice is extracted. Chew ginger Ginger is an ingredient that is beneficial in detoxifying the body, combats high blood pressure and gives a boost to the overall body. The superfood has been in limelight because of its amazing nutritional profile that can do wonders for digestive health. The phenolic compounds found in ginger can relieve gastrointestinal irritation while easing out the distressing symptoms of acidity.

Sip on mint water Mint also known as a refreshing ingredient act as a natural coolant that can easily unruffle the symptoms of heartburn while soothing acid reflux. Mint holds carminative properties that further aid in pacifying the secretions of acid in the stomach, calming abdominal inflammation and acidity while healing the irritated stomach. Try boiling some mint leaves in water and sipping throughout the day to reap the maximum benefits.