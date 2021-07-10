5 Effective home remedies for dry and itchy eyes caused by excessive exposure to computer screen

For staring at the computer for a long time, our eyes tend to get dry and itchy. So, here are some effective home remedies to combat the problem.

Due to the excess exposure of your eyes to computer screen, we tend to have extremely dry and itchy eyes which causes issues to see things properly. As a result, we keep rubbing our eyes and it starts to hurt then. On top of that, due to the prolonged work from home, our screen time has been limitless. So, here are some effective home remedies to relieve your dry and itchy eyes due to the excess screen time exposure.

Warm Compress

Tears are made of oil, mucus and water which keep the eye lubricated. But inflamed and flaky eyelids can clog the oil-making glands, as a result, your eyes will get dry and itchy. So, to combat this issue, wet a clean cloth with warm water and place it on your eye for 5 minutes. This will help the clogged glands secrete oil.

Wash lashes

As it’s already mentioned that inflamed eyelids clog the oil glands making the eyes dry, so, it is essential to clear the eye lids and its surrounding area daily. So, take a mild or baby shampoo and massage it on your closed eyes to clear the area up.

Blink more

Constantly staring at the computer decreases the frequency of blinking which eventually makes the eyes dry and itchy. So, blink more often to increase the lubrication. If needed, you can practice the 20/20 rule for it. Close your eyes every 20 minutes for 20 seconds.

Oily Fish in Diet

Salmon, tuna, sardines, trout, mackerel, etc. contain omega-3 fatty acid which help the oil-making glands in secreting more oil in the eyes. So, try to consume these fish in your diet daily.

Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated always as much as possible. Drink adequate amount of water to keep the eyes lubricated and fresh. Also Read: 5 Foods you must eat to improve your gut health

