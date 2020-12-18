5 EFFECTIVE home remedies for dry cough

Dry cough usually lasts for a long time and can disrupt normal body functioning. Try these 5 home remedies to treat the cough with no side effects.

With the change in season, comes the risk of infections and diseases. Not to mention, the pandemic which has further enhanced the risk. A cough can be developed in these times which occurs as a reflex action due to irritation in the nasal drainage. While a wet cough raises phlegm and mucus, a dry or unproductive cough does not.

A dry cough can be quite persistent and can trouble you for a long time. It can be a symptom of asthma, postnasal drip or acid reflux. When a dry cough is mild, it can be often treated by some simple home remedies. Here are some of the effective home remedies.

Turmeric

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help in reducing dry cough. Consume turmeric tea daily to alleviate dry cough.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-viral properties that boost the immune system and help in fighting infections. For best results, mix it with some honey in warm water and drink daily.

Steam

Inhaling steam moisturises and soothes the throat and helps in easing the throat pain. Put a towel over your head while inhaling the steam, for best results.

Thyme

Thyme helps in suppressing the cough and relaxes the muscles of the throat. Thyme tea, prepared with honey and warm water, can be consumed daily for reducing the cough.

Pepper

Pepper has anti-biotic and healing properties which help in reducing cough and cold. It is a rich source of Vitamin C and is effective in alleviating dry cough.

Also Read: Can’t stop your hiccups? Try these EFFECTIVE 5 tricks to get rid of them

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×