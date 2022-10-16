5 Effective skin care habits for acne prone skin

Contrary to popular assumption, acne can appear later in life as well; it's not just a problem for teenagers hitting puberty . The truth is that there aren't any absolute guidelines for skincare for skin that is prone to breakouts. It can take a variety of steps to find a beauty regimen that is effective for your acne , including trying out a variety of products, visiting the dermatologist frequently, and possibly even making minor lifestyle changes.

1. Prefer shaving your face over waxing

When using a razor, it is usually advisable to move slowly downward to prevent nicking pimples and blemishes. Shave in the direction of hair growth and frequently clean the blade. Despite being efficient in removing hair, waxing and threading might cause irritation or an acne breakout. With care, employ these hair removal techniques to ensure you avoid unnecessary pimples.

2. Use oil-free, water-based makeup

For years, people have turned to makeup to cover up flaws. But take care; you can be making your outbursts worse. Heaving, oily products containing mineral oil, cocoa butter, or cold cream can exacerbate acne. Like lotion and sunscreen, your makeup should be water-based, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and oil-free.

3. Lay out clean bedsheets weekly

Any dirt and oil on your bedding will transfer to your skin while you sleep. Since your face rests on your pillowcase, this is particularly crucial. Use satin pillow cases whenever possible and change your sheets frequently.