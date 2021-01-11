5 Effective treatments for piles at home to get relief from the pain and discomfort

Piles are the swollen veins developed in the anus and lower rectum that causes pain, irritation and discomfort. So, here are some effective treatments for piles that can easily be done at home to ease the pain.

Haemorrhoids or piles are the swollen veins that are developed in the anus and lower rectum. There are several causes for this and most of them are unknown. This is mostly seen in people with severe constipation. Pregnant women and older people are more prone to suffer from this issue. Are you suffering from piles? Follow the remedies below to get some relief from it.

Natural home remedies for piles:

Witch hazel

Witch hazel has anti-inflammatory properties that can relieve the pain and swelling caused by piles. You can directly apply its juice on the affected area or apply wipes or soaps that contain witch hazel.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera also contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduce irritation and swelling. You can apply aloe vera gel topically on the external piles for 10-15 minutes. For internal piles, drink aloe vera juice to improve digestion.

Castor oil

Castor oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that reduce the pain caused by piles. Mix castor oil with milk and apply on the affected area every night. You can also apply the oil only on the affected region topically.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties that keep the affected area germ-free. But it comes with a powerful smell, so you should mix it with coconut or olive oil before the application. Apply the mixture and leave it for 10 minutes. Do it thrice in a day for best result.

Supplements

You can also take some stool softeners or fibre supplements to soften the stool, relieve constipation and have a smooth bowel movement. It can be in either powder form, capsule form or liquid form. You can consult your doctor before taking the supplements for treating piles as well.

NOTE:

Home remedies can ease the pain to some extent and prevent the disease from occurring again. But to get it treated, you should always consult a doctor.

